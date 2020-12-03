Don't be an ungrateful voter - Razak Kojo Opoku appeals to Ghanaians

Razak Kojo Opoku, Founder and President of the Concern Voters Movement (CVM) has appealed to Ghanaians to reward President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidates on December 7th by voting for them.
A statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency said: "Ghanaians must remember and not forget the passion, long-suffering, perseverance and commitment that President Akufo-Addo went through to give them the Free Senior High School (SHS)."
It said President Akufo-Addo also gave Ghanaians Free Water and Electricity, Ambulances to each constituency, Solved Dumsor, the Nation Builders Corp, Planting for Food and Jobs, One-District-One-Factory, Zongo Development Fund, Restoration of Teacher's and Nursing Trainees allowances, lasting peace in the Dagbon Kingdom among others.
The statement said the Victory of Akufo-Addo and the NPP Parliamentary Candidates depended on their votes, "I, therefore, appeal to you to 'Vote Number 1' to safeguard and consolidate the progress made so far under Akufo-Addo's Government."
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- John Mahama begins ‘Hard Talk’, interacts with random people
- My promises not election propaganda; they’re what Ghanaians want us to do – Mahama
- Bribe saga: 'Shameless' Akufo-Addo accepted money in 'brown paper bag like a mafia chieftain' – Mahama
- 'Cut off my head if Mahama does not win 2020 elections' - Spiritualist
- 'Sakawa' parties - A Plus fires NPP and NDC
- Read all related articles