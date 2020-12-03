Don't be an ungrateful voter - Razak Kojo Opoku appeals to Ghanaians

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Razak Kojo Opoku, Founder and President of the Concern Voters Movement (CVM) has appealed to Ghanaians to reward President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidates on December 7th by voting for them.

A statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency said: "Ghanaians must remember and not forget the passion, long-suffering, perseverance and commitment that President Akufo-Addo went through to give them the Free Senior High School (SHS)."



It said President Akufo-Addo also gave Ghanaians Free Water and Electricity, Ambulances to each constituency, Solved Dumsor, the Nation Builders Corp, Planting for Food and Jobs, One-District-One-Factory, Zongo Development Fund, Restoration of Teacher's and Nursing Trainees allowances, lasting peace in the Dagbon Kingdom among others.

The statement said the Victory of Akufo-Addo and the NPP Parliamentary Candidates depended on their votes, "I, therefore, appeal to you to 'Vote Number 1' to safeguard and consolidate the progress made so far under Akufo-Addo's Government."