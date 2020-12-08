Don’t be cowed to believe there will be a runoff; we’ve won – Gabby

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, member of the NPP

Gabby Asare Otchere Darko has said that the election is a straight win for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, no one should be cowed into believing that the election will be going into a runoff because the data collated points to the fact that the NPP is leading.



Gabby who is known in the Political circles as the Prime Minister of the Akufo-Addo government made this known in a post on his social media hours after going silent.



He said “My projection: NPP will decide on the next Speaker of Parliament and First Deputy Speaker. An NPP President will form the next government and there shall be no run-off. So says the certified data from the polling stations”.



Ghana on December 7 went to the polls to elect its leaders who will steer the affairs of the country for the next four years.

This year’s contest is a unique contest because the opposition party presented a former President whiles the sitting government presented the sitting President.







