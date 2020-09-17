Politics

Don't be deceived by the ongoing sod-cutting of projects - Nzema Akropong Chief to voters

Nana Adu Kwame II, Divisional Chief of Nzema Akropong in the Ellembelle District

The Divisional Chief of Nzema Akropong in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, Nana Adu Kwame II has charged eligible voters not to be deceived by the ongoing sod-cutting of projects being undertaken by President Akufo-Addo and his government.

Eligible Ghanaians will go to the polls and elect their President and Members of Parliament (MPs) for the next four years on December 7, 2020 but some Ghanaians are criticizing the current administration for embarking on sod-cutting of projects at this point in time instead of commissioning of projects.



The next to join these critics is the Divisional Chief of Nzema Akropong.



Addressing the Vice Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Asasetre lorry park in the Ellembelle Constituency as part of her four-day rescue mission tour to Western Region, Nana Adu Kwame II, the Divisional Chief of Nzema Akropong state that the NPP government has nothing to offer Ghanaians and the good people of Ellembelle.



He urged the gathering not to fall for the Akufo-Addo-led government's on-going sod cutting of new projects and retain them come December 7.



"The NPP government has nothing to offer you so if you don't know Zongo just go to the North", he reminded the gathering.



Nana Adu Kwame II quizzed President Akufo-Addo what did he do in the last three and half years and now going round the country to cut sod for projects.

"We have just three months to the election and you now cutting sod. What were you doing. What were you doing the past three and half months. We don't use three months to go to election to cut sod ?", he asked President Akufo-Addo.



He added, "we have three months to election and they are now busy going round to cut sod, you put pickaxe in your vehicle and you get here you come out from your vehicle and starting cutting sod, nobody here should be deceived".



The outspoken Chief fathomed why people to universities and complete and come home without getting work to do.



He, therefore seized, the opportunity to commend former President John Mahama for promising to legalise Okada business in this country when elected into power.



"Right now my headache is that today if you go to university and poly and complete you don't get work to do and the good news is that when John Mahama comes to power, he will legalise Okada business to be more lucrative so we have to vote for him, Okada riders must vote for him", he stressed.



"...and we have many people unemployed now. So why would you protest the Okada thing?" he questioned NPP members.

Nana Adu Kwame II took the opportunity to appeal to women in the area to vote massively for John Mahama for selecting a woman as his running mate and stated that Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman would be the next Vice President in Ghana after December 7 polls.



He also applauded women for continuing to help men.



"...you cook for us, you fetch water for us and also women have time to go politics, if you fail this women (Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman) because John Mahama if becomes president she will join him and if it happens, you women will be happy and your lives will be better", he told the women.



He lauded John Mahama and Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah for promising to upgrade the Asasetre Market into a modern status.



"John Mahama and Armah Buah have said if they come to power, they will construct an ultra-modern market for women at Asasetre because what you are currently in, anytime the rain falls, it beat you so if someone is coming to build a new one for you, what should you do for the person, you vote for the person".



He also commended Mr John Mahama for doing so many things in Ellembelle District than any President.

He said it was John Mahama who constructed the Atuabo Ghana Gas Processing Plant, constructing Agona Nkwanta to Elubo road, constructing All Bokazo to Atuabo oil enclave road.



He added that it was John Mahama and Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah who first constructed CHPs compounds in Ellembelle District of which his community also benefited.



"John Mahama is the man who says and he does it, he has done it before in Ellembelle and he has track records here, he brought Ghana Gas, he constructed Agona Nkwanta to Elubo road, he constructed Alla Bokazo to Atuabo road"



"A time came when we do transit before reaching Eikwe hospital and the transit here means, unless you take a canoe to cross the river on Eikwe road before taking another commercial vehicle to Eikwe hospital but today the bridge you see over the river, it was John Mahama' and his NDC who did it", he recounted.



"What I will say again is that it is only the NDC that comes to power and think about we Nzemas, when they were in power they were the first to build so many CHPs compounds in Ellembelle and they even built one for my Community, a time came before you will take a sick person to hospital we have to carry on a hammock before a person can get access to health care at Axim or Eikwe, but today we have so many CHPs compounds all over in Ellembelle and it was NDC who did that is John Mahama and Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah".



He emphasized that, "John Mahama and Armah Buah have people at heart, they think about human being and these are the people we should vote for and not those that have done nothing".

On behalf of the Eastern Nzema Traditional Council, Nana Adu Kwame II took the opportunity and appealed to Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman to liaise with John Mahama to build the delayed Atuabo Freeport when elected into power to create jobs for the youth.



"I was the one who performed the libation for the commencement of the Atuabo Freeport so we are appealing that when John Mahama comes to power he should build the Atuabo Freeport for us so that the youth will get work to do", he urged.



On her part, the Vice Presidential Candidate Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman thanked the Chiefs and people of Asasetre enclave for welcoming her in their numbers.



She therefore promised that the next NDC government would build an ultra-modern market complex for the good people of Asasetre and its environs.



She also advised them against politics of insults and continue to live in peace and harmony.

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

