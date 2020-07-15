General News

Don’t be deceived by those who say they won’t register over coronavirus – Gabby

Gabby Otchere-Darko is a leading member of the NPP

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, is calling on Ghanaians to ignore those saying they would not register to vote because of the COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the lawyer said such people could be deceiving the public and will end up choosing “for you in December” during the elections.



“Be careful of those who tell you they won’t risk covid to register to vote. Ask yourself if they are not already on the list of the 6m people so far registered. Be careful such people don’t choose for you in December!“

The voter’s registration exercise is expected to end in the first week of August, 2020.



The 2020 election is a straight contest between incumbent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former president John Dramani Mahama, who is staging a come back after losing the 2016 polls.

