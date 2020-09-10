Politics

Don’t be intimidated – Prof. Jane to media

NDC running-mate, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has urged the Ghanaian media to continue working without fear or intimidation from any quarters.

She noted that the media plays an important role in the socio-economic well-being of the country hence, the need to ensure they are supported to deliver their work.



Professor Opoku-Agyemang pledged that the NDC will continue to support the media to work effectively in the country.



She said this on Wednesday, September 9, when she paid a visit to the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) to brief them on the recently-launched manifesto of the party for the 2020 polls.

“We want to sustain the relationship by working with all of you in implementing the plans of our manifesto. We can be fact-checkers, we can be people watching over your shoulder.



“We need the media. I don’t think it is for nothing that the media is seen as the Fourth Estate, it is not any other profession that is seen as the Fourth Estate.

