Don't be involved in politics of insults - Gomoa chief admonishes NDC running mate

NDC running mate for the 2020 elections, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs who also doubles as the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Council Head, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah IX has urged the Running Mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, to do away with politics of insults.

He advised her to, as a mother, embrace and unite everybody.



"We plead with you not to involve in politics of insults because we the people from the Central Region are not brought up in that way, therefore we would want you to honour us.



"Even if your opponent should attack you in that sense; your behaviour must reflect who you are and where you come from by dealing with facts and be objective about the message you have for the people of Ghana," Obrempong said.



He further charged her to keep in mind that the country's norms and culture do not permit such behaviour, adding that "where you also come from do not accept that behaviour".



He expressed that it is very disturbing when Chiefs in the Region see high ranking members in leadership and other people engage in politics of insults.

''You must therefore be cautious about the words you put out there even if it is to rebut or disagree with an opponent's submission; be very objective in your message...It is prudent for you to act as a mother and a woman from the tribe of fante who has been nurtured properly,” he stated.



Obrempong Krampah IX made gave this admonition when Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang paid a courtesy call on the Central Regional House of Chiefs.



Obrempong also wished her well and prayed for her to succeed in all her endeavours.



NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, who was also part of the team, acknowledged the instrumental role of the Region to the fortunes of the party.



"This is the region we tend to look to whenever there's an election. We can trace this back to all our vice presidents from the late vice Ackaah to the late vice Atta Mills, to vice Amissah Arthur, who all hail from this very region...It is no doubt that once again the party has opted to choose another able person from the central region who also has an impeccable records to her name.''

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo believed Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang will not disappoint in her capacity as Running Mate of the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama.



"Therefore we came here to thank the chiefs and people of the central region for gifting the party such a gem, who performs excellently in all she does. We have seen many of such gems from this region...We ask for your prayers and blessings towards the up coming election to enable the party win'', he requested.



Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's entourage comprised the NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Central Regional Chairman, EKT Addo, Kofi Totobi Quakyi, some former ministers, former MMDCEs and party faithfuls.

