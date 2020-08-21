Politics

Don't believe anything Mahama says, he's against Free SHS - Kwamena Duncan insists

The Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has asked Ghanaians not to believe former President John Dramani Mahama's claim of not scrapping the free SHS policy.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has continuously denied claims that he will abolish the free SHS policy. He made a similar comment recently when he paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II.



According to him, the “free Senior High School education has come to stay. If anybody tells you that I, John Dramani Mahama, will abolish Free SHS when I come into power tell the person he is a bloody liar”



However, Kwamena Duncan speaking in a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo' queried: "do you want to hear Mahama say that I will cancel free SHS? Is that what they want to hear before they believe that he intends to cancel free SHS? It's amazing; it's as though the rest of the country; we have failed to be intelligent".

Listen to him in the video below





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.