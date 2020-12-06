Don’t break the law under guise of Nation Address – Manasseh warns presidential candidates

Manasseh Azuri Awuni

According to the dictates of Ghana’s constitution, campaign activities for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections ended at midnight on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

It is at the back of this that award-winning investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has sounded a word of caution to candidates contesting in the 2020 presidential election.



In a Twitter post, Manasseh has pointed out that campaigning ended at midnight yesterday and therefore any presidential candidate who engages in any form of campaigning will be breaking the law.



According to him, it will even be wrong for a candidate to try and campaign under the guise of making an address to the nation.



In the run-up to the 2016 general elections, now opposition candidate, John Dramani Mahama, who was then the president delivered an address to the nation on December 6, at a time when campaigning was supposed to have ended.

It cannot be established whether Manasseh’s caution 4 years down the line is drawn on the events of 2016. However, people reacting to the tweet have pointed out then President Mahama’s address to the nation in 2016.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will deliver an address to the nation, ahead of the elections on December 7, 2020, tonight. Details, however, of what the president will speak on are unknown.





The campaign ended yesterday. No candidate should break the law by campaigning under the guise of addressing the nation. — Manasseh Azure Awuni (@Manasseh_Azure) December 6, 2020