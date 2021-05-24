Don't cry foul if you lose 2024 after boycotting IPAC meetings - NDC told

Former member of the NDC, Stephen Atubiga

Former member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Stephen Atubiga has chided the political party for staying out of the Electoral Commission’s forum to discuss new reforms to make Ghana’s electoral process better.

According to him, it’s imperative that every political party join the Electoral Commission and support it to deliver the best election for the country.



To him, “Any political party that deliberately refuses to get involved in this reforms in readiness for a transparent 2024 elections, will be exhibiting dishonesty and bad leadership to their party members and as such will not have the moral right to cry foul when the National liberation Congress (NLC) party is declared winners of the 2024 election.”

Atubiga believes that regardless of the differences “all political parties must respect the independent mandate of the EC entrenched in our constitution.”



Atubiga used the opportunity to also heap praises on the Electoral Commission’s Chairpersons and her lieutenants for the work they put into the 2020 election and their ability to save the country money unlike what used to happen previously.