Don’t dare steal the election – Mahama warns

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has said Ghanaians have voted for change, warning no one should attempt to steam the election.

Speaking at a hurriedly arranged press conference in Accra on Tuesday, said the figures are going in their favour.



“I have not congratulated any person. No attempt should be made to steal this election. We will resist it,” the 62-year-old said.



He added: “We thank the Ghanaian people for the confidence they’ve expressed in us, it’s clear, the Ghanaian people want change in this country. Ghanaians are tired of Akufo-Addo and his government. We thank the electorates for giving us a working majority in parliament: 140 seats in parliament, which is a majority, and no attempt should be made to subvert that.”



According to him, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has already secured 10 regions out of the 16.

“I’ve looked at the results collated so far and I’m excited and happy with the results and we’ve won in 10 regions out of 16 and the Ghanaian people have expressed confidence in us. We would resist any attempts to subvert the will of the people.



“Some of what is happening is unacceptable and Nana Akudo-Addo continues to show credentials that are very undemocratic. You cannot use the military to try and overturn some of the results in constituencies that we have won. We will resist any attempts to subvert the sovereign will of the Ghanaian people.”



He called on NDC supporters to “remain calm as we wait for the final verdict”, adding that “but we are happy that Ghanaians have voted for change.”