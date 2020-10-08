'Don’t dare try to rig December 7 polls' – Mahama warns EC

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has warned the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) to desist from any move to subvert the will of the people in this year’s elections.

According to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), millions of Ghanaians are waiting to vote for him and his party, a situation he said will make him win the polls.



Mr Mahama’s nominations forms were filed at the EC head office on Wednesday, October 7 on his behalf by the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.



At the time the forms were submitted on his behalf, the former president was in Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region launching his campaign for the elections.



“Let me thank my brother, Johnson Asiedu Nketia for submitting the nomination forms on our behalf.

“I want to assure all the teeming supporters of the NDC, sympathisers, well-wishers and the millions waiting to vote for John Mahama, Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang and the NDC that we are winning this election.



“We are determined and the Electoral Commission and indeed no institution can and should try to subvert the will of the people. We have had concern to draw the Commission’s attention to many instances of infractions and actions that have not satisfied us.



“While we are expecting that the Commission will live above reproach, I want to assure you all that the NDC is very well prepared and we will police the ballot from all polling stations, through the constituencies to the regional to the National Collation Centres.



“This is our battle for Ghana’s future. Embrace it like your life depends on it because Ghana deserves to be a place where everyone has a chance to thrive and prosper.”