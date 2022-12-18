Don’t destroy the country – Fifi Kwetey sends first warning to NPP

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has sent a strong worded-caution to the New Patriotic party ahead of the 2024 general election.

Fifi Kwetey admonished the NPP government to manage the country carefully to avoid economic difficulties that would cause immeasurable pain for Ghanaians.



He asserts that the NDC would unseat the NPP administration in the general election of 2024, thus they should exercise care in managing the economy to prevent it from worsening.



In addition, he stated that the new leadership will join forces to work together to recapture power in 2024 in an interview with GhanaWeb after winning the election for General Secretary.



“To the NPP all I can say is that, work hard to make sure you do not destroy our county worse, I mean much more than they have done, I mean what we’ve seen has been a moral calamity, what we are seeing has been a complete collapse of morality and therefore we pray that they do not do that, that is my hope, they have been a complete disaster, don’t make it worse and more difficult for the NDC to be able to come and do too much difficulty for the sake of Ghana and for the sake of the younger generation, don’t make it worse,” he said.



Fifi Fiavi Kwetey won the General Secretary race of the National Democratic Congress, replacing Asiedu Nketiah who won the National Chairman contest.

At the National Congress held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, Fifi Kwetey polled the highest number of votes to confirm his status as the new CEO of the NDC.



He got 4,543 of total vote cast to win the race.



Fifi Kwetey took to social media to announce his victory, indicating that he has been called by fellow candidate Dr. Peter Otokunor to be congratulated.

















AM/MA