Don’t fall for NPP’s vote buying gimmicks – Naana Jane to Krachi residents

The opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) running-mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang has called on residents in the Krachi West constituency of the Oti region, not to allow themselves to be fooled into voting for the governing New Patriotic Party on 7th December.

Speaking at a community engagement in Kete Krachi early this morning, the former education minister accused the NPP of engaging in vote-buying moves by dishing out cash to constituents in the area.



She also noted that recent commencement of work on roads in the Kete Krachi township is another move by the Nana Addo led administration to cajole the residents into voting to retain them in office since they have nothing to show for their four years stay.



She said, “If it’s about the construction of roads, you know which government or person who does that. If it’s about schools, market structures, health facilities, electricity to rural communities and provision of water; you know that it is John Mahama who does that better.”



“So I tell you, where have they been for the past four years that now the elections are approaching, they are here cutting sod for the construction of your roads?” she quizzed.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang urged the residents to avoid the temptation of keeping the NPP in power for another four years.



“I know you know what to do on December 7. I know you know the party that’s interested in your development, respect for women, the unity of the country and the future of your children. Go out there and vote number to make a change for a better tomorrow, vote for John Mahama for more jobs and your own peace.”



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang indicated that the NDC is committed to constructing a bridge over the Oti river to facilitate trade and vehicular movement across the river from the Dambai/Nkwanta areas to the Krachi and Northern parts of the country.



She said, “As for the construction of a bridge over the river, we have captured that on page 25 of our manifesto. We want to assure you that it’s not just going to be a campaign promise because we keep our promises and we would deliver on that for you.”