Don’t fall prey to deceptive promises - GFL to workers

The labour union has cited some promises in the NPP's manifesto as unrealistic

The Ghana Federation of Labour(GFL) has charged workers to be vigilant and scrutinize promises of parties contesting the December elections to make informed choices.

According to the GFL some of the promises are unrealistic, deceptive and will worsen the living standards of workers.



The labour union has cited the promise of the Akufo-Addo led government to construct an airport in Cape Coast as one of the unrealistic promises workers should not fall prey to.



General Secretary of the GFL Abraham Koomson told Starr News that workers must reject candidates who do not have policies for the creation of decent jobs and opportunities for growth.



“What went into the decision to build an airport in the Central Region when that is not what the people need? You need a feasibility study before taking such a decision and making the announcement. But they way the government made a u-turn after the President had categorically denied having such a plan for the construction of the airport raises serious questions about the project. This Agyapa deal is also inimical to the interest of workers because government is misusing our resources. Let’s not be deceived by these promises for votes” he stated.

Mr. Koomson also questioned the decision by President Akufo-Addo not to debate the NDC flagbearer John Mahama ahead of the December elections.



“This is why some of us are in favour of the challenge for a presidential debate. President Akufo-Addo must accept the challenge to debate His Excellency John Mahama for us to know whose promises are realistic and whose are deceptive. It’s not just enough to make your policies and programmes public. We need to have the front runners on the same platform and question them,” he proposed,



The veteran trade unionist revealed that his defense of social democratic ideologies is firmly rooted in the global principles of trade union movements to build better societies.



He argued that social democratic ideologies have protected the interest of workers better than capitalism.

