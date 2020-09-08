Politics

Don’t forget Mahama run down the economy, went to IMF for bailout – Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has cast doubt over the ability of former president, John Dramani Mahama, to govern the country well if given a second chance.

He noted that when in office, Mr Mahama destroyed the local economy and run to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.



The NDC on Monday September 7 launched their manifesto for this year’s elections. A number of proposals were made in the document which include job creation.



When asked what his reaction to the NDC manifesto will be at the weekly press conference held in Kumasi on Tuesday, September 8, Mr. Nkrumah said “I think that the question of manifestos and promises must be looked at very simply from two perspectives.



“First of all, the credibility of the promises that are being made and then secondly the how. When you take the credibility, the good thing is that for the first time the two persons who are the front runners in this elections have both had the opportunity to occupy the office of President.



“So in looking at the credibility of the promises they are making, one ought to first look at their track records when they were in office and their positions on some of the matters they are speaking to today.

“This will help anybody who want to do an analysis to understand whether or not you can take any of these promises as credible,” he said.



“If you have somebody who during his period run down the Ghanaian economy, went to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout and as a result could not employ young people when they were graduating from school.



“You recall the graduate unemployment associations that were formed. You recall the cancellation of allowances because of economic crisis and the argument that even if they will vote against us they should vote against us.



“And today this person comes back and says that he is going to create one million jobs. Does it sound to anybody like a credible promise?” he quizzed.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.