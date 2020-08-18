General News

Don’t frustrate contractors - Roads Director warns Ghanaians

File photo of a road under construction

Urban Roads Director for the Kumasi Metropolis, Ing. Nana Poku Agyeman, has cautioned Ghanaians to desist from stealing building materials of road contractors as well as move away from acts that tend to frustrate them on site.

The act of thievery he said, serves as a hindrance to work progress.



According to him, road contractors need positive vibes from Ghanaians to motivate them to construct better roads in the country which would, in turn, benefit all.



He emphasised that “The contractors should not suffer theft and other negative acts that have the tendency of frustrating and preventing them from working in comfort at the construction site."

“You are all major stakeholders, therefore the strong need for you to give the contractor the needed support to do a good job for all of us to enjoy and benefit. You should own the road projects by giving it the needed support so that the contractors would feel at home and execute value for money projects to mother Ghana,” Ing Nana Poku Agyeman added.



He issued this warning during the sod cutting ceremony for the rehabilitation of the Kokoso, Adumanu, Babirem, Abrepo, Asubonteng and Bronikrom area roads project.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.