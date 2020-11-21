Don’t give Akufo-Addo even ‘four more hours’ in power – Afriyie Ankrah

Director of Elections for NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has cautioned Ghanaians against giving the Akufo-Addo-led government another term in power.

The Youth and Sports Minister of the erstwhile Mahama administration advised the electorate to vote against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and to ignore their political mantra ‘Four More Years’.



Speaking on Akoma FM's political weekend morning show ‘Wonsom’, Mr. Afriyie Ankrah quizzed, “Four more years to do what?”



He advocated the total rejection of giving another four years to the NPP government.



“Let’s not even give them another four hours or four days in power because the ramifications will be a block on the future of this country because this government is clearly a family business which if given another chance will cause havoc.”

He further explained that with the GH¢54 million former president Mahama had during his tenure in office, there were more physical infrastructures and developments than Akufo-Addo administration that has received over GH¢140 million with nothing to show for it.



In a one-on-one interview with host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin, Mr Afriyie Ankrah buttressed his claims on several issues, which called “rotten corrupt deals” under Akufo-Addo.



“Agyapa deal, Cash for Seat saga and to mention few are the canker that have engulfed this country, thanks to Akufo-Addo.”



He further appealed to Asanteman and Ghanaians to “reject NPP and not to allow them even another 4 more days to stay in power.”