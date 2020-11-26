'Don’t intimidate innocent electorates' – Osie Adza Tekpor reacts to military presence in Volta region

Paramount Chief of Avatime, Osie Adza Tekpor VII

The Paramount Chief of Avatime, Osie Adza Tekpor VII has appealed to the government to ensure that security personnel being deployed to Volta Region and other parts of the country during the upcoming December polls do not engage in acts of intimidation against legitimate and innocent Ghanaian electorates.

“A repeat of reported cases of harassment and torture against innocent Ghanaians during the last voters’ registration exercise by some armed personnel and reprisal attacks by political opponents would not promote the desired peaceful election and stability of the country,” he lamented.



Osie Adza Tekpor, who also serves as the President of the Ho-West Congress of Chiefs and Queens was speaking during a virtual mini durbar to commemorate a decade of celebrating Avatime Amu Festival on the theme, “Unity and Development in Avatime through Brown Rice Cultivation and Eco-Tourism.



The week-long e-Festival session discussed among other topics Unity and Peace in the traditional area, Tourism Development and Agribusiness.



Osie Adza Tekpor entreated the Electoral Commission and other political actors in this year’s polls to guard against acts of violence, and rather be guided by virtues of integrity, transparency and fairness aimed at ensuring a peaceful election.



He admonished citizens of Avatime, particularly the youth not to succumb to influences by political leaders to engage in electoral malpractices or acts of violence that could destabilize the peace of the country.



In a glowing tribute, the Paramount Chief eulogized the late former President Jerry John Rawlings for his outstanding philosophical passion for Ghana’s tradition and-cultural heritage, particularly festivals as well as his values of social justice, modesty and integrity.

“Let me urge all Ghanaian political leaders to emulate the late former President Jerry John Rawlings for his love and respect for the country’s socio-cultural values and the chieftaincy institution,” he remarked.



He described the late former President Rawlings as an astute politician who distinguished himself among political leaders with exceptional leadership qualities in the promotion of good governance, probity and accountability and “grass root” participatory democracy through the institution of the District Assemblies and Unit Committees.



Osie Adza Tekpor expressed disappointment at the reckless defiance to the COVID-19 safety protocols at public gatherings, cautioning that the disease has not subsided.



He therefore appealed to the citizenry not to relent in observing the COVID-19 health safety measures particularly adherence to wearing of nose masks, regular hand washing and use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers among other etiquettes.



Osie Adza Tekpor urged the chiefs and people of Avatime including the youth, community development associations and all other opinion leaders to unite and live in peace and harmonious relationship with one another.