Don’t label funds made from airport coronavirus testing as achievement – Haruna Iddrisu to govt

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority leader in parliament

Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu says it is needless for government to label funds made from COVID-19 testing at the airport as one of its successes.

He believes that COVID-19 is nothing anyone should be proud of, hence government must not couch achievement around the pandemic.



Addressing chiefs and people of Kakpag Yili at the commissioning of a CHPS Compound in the Tamale constituency, Mr Iddrisu said COVID-19 is not a money-making venture.



He raised concerns on the need to rather concentrate on ensuring that the virus is controlled.



The Tamale South MP said the Addo-Addo-led administration’s Free SHS programme is hinged on the infrastructure built by the Mahama administration.



“He should be reminded that his free senior high schools could not have been the success he is projecting without the infrastructure provided by the previous NDC administration under John Dramani Mahama,” he said on Monday, September 21.

The Minority leader said the idea behind the upgrading of the Tamale airport has economic underpinnings and not just for Hajj.



He explained that it was scheduled “to anticipate future expanded exports of horticultural crops from northern Ghana, from Tamale and from our communities abroad… maybe to the European Union as an additional market.”













