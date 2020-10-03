Don’t let NPP deceive you - Ashai Odamtten advises electorates

NDC party members were asked to reemain focus ahead of the 2020 polls

Tema East Parliamentary Candidate for National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten has urged electorates not to allow themselves to be deceived by the ruling NPP.

Speaking at the party’s inauguration of its Zongo Caucus in Tema East, he stated that the NPP had nothing to offer Ghanaians, saying “if they can do something, they would have started".



"see the number of schools, and hospitals that were built by Mahama. Greater Accra alone had seven hospitals under JM”. he stated



He also noted that it was time Ghana was rescued from the NPP and therefore urged the electorates to preserve their voter ID cards to ensure that they voted for former President Mahama and himself in the December 7 polls.

Odamtten recounted other achievements of the NDC nationwide as well as his achievements when he was the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, stressing that he had the welfare and development of Tema East at heart.



He disclosed that under the party’s “People’s Manifesto”, fishing communities such as Tema Manhean would be provided with cold stores to be used by fisher-folks to preserve their fishes.



Odamtten however charged the branch and wing executives to work as party agents on election day and also to be vigilant at the various polling stations.