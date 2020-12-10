Don’t let the trolling discourage you – A Plus advises John Dumelo

Social Commentator and founder of TTP, Kwame Asare Obeng, aka A Plus and John Dumelo

Social and political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, well known as A Plus, has advised John Dumelo after he was defeated in the 2020 Parliamentary contest at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

The NDC candidate lost to Lydia Seyram Alhassan, a candidate of the NPP and also the incumbent MP.



Few hours after the results were made public, John Dumelo wrote to the District Electoral officer, requesting for a recount of the ballots.



Following this, A Plus has counselled him to pick himself up and try again in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net. He indicated that he will surely succeed if he tries multiple times and fail.



A Plus, who is the leader of The People’s Project (TPP), used quotes from actor and writer, Charlie Day to make his point.

“Dear John Dumelo, as a fan of actor and writer Charlie Day, I’ll like to share with you some lines from some of his speeches and interviews. In one of his interview, he said, “If I was going to fall on my face, he’d do it chasing something I love” This is a very simple, but profound message because one cannot be successful without the fear of failure. In 2014, when he took the stage at his alma mater, Merrimack College to deliver the commencement speech, he said, “I don’t think you should just do what makes you happy. Do what makes you great,” Day said.



“Do what is uncomfortable and scary and hard but pays off in the long run. Let yourself fail. Fail, pick yourself up and fail again. Without that struggle, what is your success story anyway?” My brother, you fought a good fight and I’m super proud of you. Don’t let the trolling discourage you. Those who have never failed are those who have never tried. If at first you don’t succeed, try, try, try again. There is an opportunity for every willing heart. I wish you all the best,” he wrote on Facebook.



