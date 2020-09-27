Don't let your party leaders pitch you against each other - Anyidoho to NDC, NPP youth

Koku Anyidoho, Founder of the Atta Mills Institute

The founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho has advised young people in politics not to make enemies of themselves just because Party bigwigs ask them to.

According to him, the bigwigs in leading political parties in Ghana are good friends, as such, the youth shouldn't allow themselves to be used as objects of violence to make enemies for themselves.



He made this known in several tweets advising the youth in Politics in Ghana and the need not to be enemies with the youth of other political parties.



Anyidoho wrote, “I am advising all the Youth of NDC, NPP; not to allow themselves to be misled into making enemies of themselves because the so-called bigwigs who mislead the Youth; are themselves, the best of friends!!!”.

