Don't make knee jerk reactions - John Boadu warns NPP

General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has called on the party members and supporters to calm down and not utter words that will heighten tension in the country.

The NPP has lost lots of Parliamentary seats following the elections on Monday, December 7, 2020.



Unlike the 2016 elections where the NPP attained 169 seats, the 2020 elections has seen the party lose over 30 seats to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The NDC gave the NPP a very close marking in this year's elections by currently claiming 136 seats whereas the NPP leads with 137.



However, the Parliamentary results are in contention because the NDC feels they have been short-changed and purport they won 140 seats in Parliament.



With the NPP getting 137 seats in Parliament and with notable candidates losing their seats, the party members and supporters have laid the blame on their leaders.

Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', John Boadu advised the members and supporters to exercise restraint.



According to him, the party should focus on the way forward and not apportion blames.



"Don't hurry to make statements that won't help the party just to please the public. Some of us, we've been part of this process for a very long time . . . sometimes, we take knee jerk reaction to the problem at hand. Let's exercise patience . . . one thing we have to be sure not to do is to start orchestrating blame games," he stated.



