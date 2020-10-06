‘Don’t negotiate with Secessionists, deal with those criminals’ – GCPP to govt

Leader of the Great Consolidated Popular Party, Henry Herbert Lartey

The Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) has urged the government not to negotiate with the Western Togoland Secessionists Group who are demanding independence from the state.

Speaking on the back of the recent violent activities in some parts of the Volta Region by the group, the leader of the GCPP, Henry Herbert Lartey, asked government to employ all means possible to clamp down on the activities of the secessionists.



“There should be no room to deal with these criminals with kid gloves through dialogues and negotiations because these will strengthen their resolve to entrench their activities and spread their tentacles to become an albatross around the neck of the state,” said Henry Herbert Lartey.



The GCPP leader further called on all stakeholders, political parties, traditional authorities as well as religious organizations to collectively condemned the unconstitutional acts to safeguard the peace and stability of the nation.





Mr Lartey calling the group, “nation wreckers” again, tasked the security agencies to fast-track investigations to uncover persons behind these atrocities.



The group on Monday, September 28, 2020, set fire to two buses belonging to the State Transport Company (STC) in the Volta Regional Capital, Ho. Several members belonging to the group have since been arrested and are facing prosecution.



