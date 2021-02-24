Don’t panic, we’ll triumph – LGBTQ+ reacts to National Security office raid

The group has urged all members to remain calm as they find a solution to their problems

Leaders of the LGBT+ community in Ghana have urged its members not to panic as they will triumph despite the treats and 'inhuman' treatments meted to them by national security operatives.

National Security operatives raided the newly opened office space of the group in Accra today, Wednesday, 24 February 2021.



Reacting to this, the group in a Facebook post said: “While this unfortunate incident has happened, we wish to encourage all our members, and queer Ghanaians to stay calm. Do not panic.



“We will triumph."



“The police may have raided our office, and closed it down but the real office, is in our hearts, and minds.”

The community is, however, appealing to all human rights organizations and allies of the to come to their aid.



