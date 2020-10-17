Don’t repeat 2008 mistake by voting for Mahama again – Bawumia tells Ghanaians

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has said Ghanaians who intend voting for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming polls will only repeat the ‘mistake’ they made in the 2008 general elections.

According to him, it would be recalled that Ghanaians suffered hardship after they voted massively for the NDC.



Dr Bawumia further averred that the country was then entangled with power crisis, inactive National Health Insurance Scheme among other social amenities that would have benefitted Ghanaians.



“The President Kufuor government inherited a weak economy and a Ghana in bad state from the NDC in 2001 but he worked harder to transform the country. Through better leadership, he introduced National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Capitation Grant, free maternal care and he also gave life to the economy…”



“We made a big mistake by voting for the NDC in 2008 as they mismanaged the economy and destroyed all the gains secured by Mr. Kufuor. During their eight years in political office, the NDC collapsed the NHIS, brought dumsor, destroyed the economy, refused to employ graduates and others.”

He stated that the Akufo-Addo government has been able to bring the dying economy back to life hence, the need for Ghanaians to give him four more years to continue with his developmental projects.



Citing some of the works of the NPP, he mentioned the most talked-about Free Senior High School, implementation of the NaBCO programme.



“After inheriting an ailing economy in 2016, the NPP administration has brought renaissance into the economy. We have also brought Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, employed nurses and teachers, brought National Builders Corps (NABCO) and many more positives,” he added.



He said, “All you need to do on December 7 is to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo and all NPP parliamentarians so that the government can complete the good works for us.”