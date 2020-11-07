Don't sell your conscience to NPP, NDC - CPP pleads

File Photo: NDC and NPP party supporters

The Presidential candidate of the Convention People’s Party, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet has pleaded with Ghanaians not to sell their hope or conscience to the two major political parties namely the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress.

According to him, for the past twenty-eight years, these two parties have deprived Ghanaians of the development they need.



Speaking in an interview with host Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning show, he said: “Ghanaians should not sell their hope and conscience to the NPP and NDC. They should give the NPP and NDC a lesson that they will not forget otherwise they will continue to take them for granted and give them falsehood”.



He assured Ghanaians that when elected into power, the CPP will bring the needed development to Ghanaians.

“We are going to give them [NPP and NDC] an electric shock from the high tension. It is not easy but we are trying to persuade”, he added.



Ivor Greenstreet disclosed that CPP is still embarking on its campaign in certain regions of the country.



On December 7th 2020, Ghanaians will go to the polls to elect the President of the country among twelve presidential candidates as well as parliamentarians of the 275 constituencies in the country.