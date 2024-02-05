Don't sell your properties to relocate abroad - Ghanaian man who ended up homeless in UK warns

Emmanuel recounts his unfortunate ordeal abroad

A Ghanaian man named Emmanuel is cautioning his fellow countrymen not to sell their properties for relocation abroad, sharing his own harrowing experience of homelessness in the UK.

Despite moving to the UK based on a friend's suggestion, Emmanuel found himself spending four months at a train station.



In a video posted by Sikaofficial1 on X, Emmanuel recounted his unfortunate ordeal.



"I asked my friend if I should come over to London, and he said no problem. I got to London and called the person who was supposed to pick me up, and he said he can't pick me up again because his in-law had come to visit. I slept at the train station for four months. My friend never came to the airport to receive me."



Emmanuel, who has spent 22 years abroad without significant achievements, strongly advised against selling property for international relocation.



"To be very honest, I will not advise anyone to sell his or her property to travel abroad. I started building in 2002 till now I am not done. However, some people are lucky when they come, things get better with them, but for me, things are hard."

Watch the video below





A Ghanaian man identified as Emmanuel advises Ghanaians not to sell their properties and relocate abroad because he did that to finance his move to the UK and found himself homeless, spending four months at a train station.



He states that despite moving abroad based on a… pic.twitter.com/reFcKHMgI5 — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) February 5, 2024

NAY/OGB