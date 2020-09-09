Regional News

Don't shoot during electoral violence - Nayiri to police

Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh

The overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional area, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, has advised the police to avoid shooting during electoral disturbances “so that stray bullets do not harm the innocent.”

The Nayiri gave the advice when the Inspector-General of Police, Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, paid a courtesy call on him at his royal palace.



The Nayiri shared how satisfied he and his subjects were with the police officers stationed within his jurisdiction and assured of his maximum support for the Police Service.



"Police should arrest every criminal who comes to the region, especially the armed robbers who worry our market women.



“They should also arrest those who will foment trouble in the elections", he said.

The police should, however, "avoid discharging stray bullet so that they do not harm the innocent," he said.



While in the North East Region, Mr Oppong-Boanuh conferred with the Regional Minister, Solomon Namliit Boar, on policing in the region.



The IGP also chanced on the visit of the Local Government Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama, to her home region and tapped into her views on the performance of police in her region.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.