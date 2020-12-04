Don’t suppress the voting rights of Voltarians, others – Togbe Afede XIV

The Paramount Chief of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV

The Paramount Chief of the Asogli State in the Volta Region, Togbe Afede XIV is expressing concerns over allegations making rounds about ploys to disenfranchise certain Ghanaians, particularly people from the Volta region and other parts of the country.

According to a statement issued by the revered Chief, Ghanaians need hope and not fear in the midst of challenges such as the Coronavirus pandemic, joblessness, and generally difficult living conditions, among others.



“We are very concerned about the allegations making the rounds about all manner of ploys, mayhem and kamikaze tactics being planned to create confusion on voting day December 7, 2020, and make impossible the smooth and fair conduct of voting in certain parts of the country, especially Volta Region,” the statement from the Chief said.

The statement pointed out that “At this time when unimaginable atrocities are being visited on the black man in various parts of the world, we need to work together to strengthen the peace, and create harmonious living conditions at home so that xenophobic isolation abroad would not be preferred by our people.”



“So as we prepare to go to the polls on December 7, we ask all Ghanaians to keep in mind our important responsibility to contribute our utmost to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections. We all need, at this crucial time, to remember our “pledge to be faithful and loyal to Ghana, (our) motherland”, it noted.