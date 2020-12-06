Don’t vote for a candidate who buys houses for ‘Slay Queens’ - Prophet Oduro

Prophet Kofi Oduro, Founder and General Overseer of the Alabaster Prayer Ministry

As Ghanaians prepare to cast their ballot on Monday, December 7, 2020, the Founder and General Overseer of the Alabaster Prayer Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has asked his church members to vote for a man with integrity and character.

Speaking during a church service on Sunday, December 6, 2020, the man of God said voters should not just allow themselves to be deceived by the so-called achievements of a government but seek a candidate with an unquestionable character.



Prophet Oduro said Ghanaian voters should not vote for a candidate that uses state resources to buy houses for girls, who will later speak ”nonsense” on social media or a candidate who sleeps with women who visit them in the office.



Voting, he explained, is a civic responsibility, hence Ghanaians should elect someone who would manage the resources of the state well.



He said the church members should know that voting for someone means that you have given your rights and privileges to the person.

He said when the power goes into the hands of a wrong person, the voter should know that they have put the wrong person there.



Meanwhile, he opines that a candidate who claims to have constructed hospitals and other infrastructure is only engaging in mediocrity because these things are constitutional rights voters must enjoy.



He said, "these things are my rights as a citizen. I don’t need to beg before you do those things. I put you there to do these things for me. That is not what we use to vote for a candidate. We don’t vote because there is free SHS, we don’t because somebody built an airport. That is mediocrity. That is not a campaign message. A campaign message should be integrity, character, an honest person. We need a man with spiritual integrity, financial integrity, and a man with a good character.”



He wondered why we should live in a country where police officers use their resources to buy their uniforms.