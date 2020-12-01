Don’t waste your votes on NDC and NPP – CPP to special voters

CPP flagbearer Ivor Kobina Greenstreet

The Convention People’s Party is cautioning security personnel, journalists and other citizens who have been assigned responsibilities on the elections day not to waste their votes as they participate in the special voting exercise on Tuesday, December 1.

Over 109,000 voters from 12 institutions are expected to cast their ballots in the special voting to enable them handle their respective duties during the December 7 general elections.



According to the CPP, the special voters will waste their votes if they ignore it’s caution to vote against the NDC and NPP.



CPP flagbearer Ivor Kobina Greenstreet told a news conference in Accra that the CPP offers a better alternative.



“For 28 years the evidence is clear for all and sundry that their ideas have failed. If something has failed it is your duty to look for an alternative and we are presenting ourselves as that alternative. The wasted vote is voting for the NDC and the NPP” he said.

Mr. Greensreet said the CPP will make history using it’s electric shock campaign, adding that critics of the campaign are threatened by the imminent defeat of the two major parties in the upcoming elections.



” We are pleading with you to tell them that enough is enough. And that is why you must give them the electric shock by voting for the CPP . People are even criticizing our attempt to use theater to demonstrate how to give the two parties the electric shock. So the electric shock is coming . It is only a matter of seven days away” he said.



Meanwhile, the CPP has outdoored an insurance scheme to cushion it’s members against losses and risks. CPP members who sign onto the scheme will receive up to 5,000 Cedis as benefits. CPP chair and leader of the party Nana Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah is asking the electorates to take advantage of the insurance scheme and join the CPP.