‘Don’t worry about vigilante groups’ - Foreign Affairs Minister tells ECOWAS observers

Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has assured of Ghanaians’ safety as far as vigilante activities in the country are concerned.

According to her, President Nana Akufo-Addo has promised to severely punish any individual that intends to cause havoc during the upcoming 2020 general elections.



In a meeting with some ECOWAS Elections Observers, she said the president has vowed to even deal with his own party members (NPP) should they try to disrupt the country’s peace on December 7.



“The president has said several times during his campaign that if anybody dares to destroy the elections he will ensure that that person is dealt with. He will deal with everybody, even his own party members if they dare to rear their heads. So we shouldn’t have any problem as far as vigilantism is concerned. I can stick my head and say Ghana will not disappoint,” the foreign minister said.

Mrs. Ayorkor Botchwey added that government is ready to adopt the system of dialogue which will bring together all stakeholders to discuss how to maintain peace during and after the elections.



“There is no issue that cannot be resolved through dialogue. Even in conflict situations where people become physical, it’s not the mightiest of might that will resolve such an issue. At the end of the day, it is resolved at the table. We will avail ourselves to any dialogue that will make sure that there is peace before, during, and after the elections,” she maintained.



