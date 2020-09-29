Dormaa-Aboabo Youth Association threatens boycott of December elections

Residents want their roads fixed before elections

The Dormaa-Aboabo Youth Association (AYA) on Monday said it would ensure residents in the area boycott the upcoming December general elections if the 10.9-kilometre Dormaa-Ahenkro-Aboabo road rehabilitation project is not completed.

The Association said it was reaching out to members of the four Aboabo communities on how governments over the years failed to rehabilitate the towns’ roads.



Mr Evans Aboagye, the Public Relation Officer of the Association, said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Aboabo in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region, that the road project was awarded on contract during former President John Dramani Mahama's administration in 2012.



However, the contractor, Trade Vision, an Accra-based road construction company delayed commencement of work until 2015.

"In 2016, almost 80 per cent of the project was completed but the New Patriotic Party government did not continue when it assumed power until April 2020," he added.



Mr Aboagye said the Kuasehene of Aboabo Number Two, Nana Kwaku Yeboah Ababio met the members of the Association and explained that the delay in the project’s completion was due to funding challenges.