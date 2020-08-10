General News

Dormaa chaos: Akufo-Addo has lost control of NPP – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former president John Mahama has accused president Akufo-Addo of watching unconcerned as his party thugs allegedly attacked people at a registration centre at Dormaa over the weekend.

According to Daily Graphic, the incident happened during the Electoral Commission’s mop-up of the voter’s registration exercise during which gunshots were fired. It still remains unclear how the scuffle started but a man who has been identified as Kofi Labatu, a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, was pronounced dead when he was rushed to the Dormaa Ahenkro Presbyterian Hospital.



In a Facebook post, Mr. Mahama condemned the act, adding: “It is increasingly clear that having nurtured and democratized violence by his all “die be die” mantra, Nana Akufo-Addo has lost control of his own party, just as he has lost control of many sectors of the economy in Ghana.”



Below is the full post:



I condemn the violence at the EC Voters registration center during the mop up exercise in Dormaa on Sunday. I join the rest of our well meaning compatriots to mourn the loss of the NPP activist who was killed by gunshots discharged by armed thugs of his own party.

It is crystal clear now for all to see that armed NPP thugs are running rampage everywhere and this portends a clear and present danger to our democracy. Violence must never be an option in our democracy. Unfortunately, it is increasingly clear that having nurtured and democratized violence by his all “die be die” mantra, Nana Akufo-Addo has lost control of his own party, just as he has lost control of many sectors of the economy in Ghana.



In January 2021, a new administration under my leadership will fix our economy and restore justice and peace to our beloved Ghana.





