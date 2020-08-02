General News

Double Track system in SHSs will end before 2024 - Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has hinted that the Double Track system currently been used at the Senior High School(SHS) level will end before 2024.

Senior High School students under the Free SHS policy are practising the semester-based system where students are grouped into tracks in order to get space to contain all Senior High School students since the infrastructure in the various schools are inadequate to admit them at the same time.



But speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said his government is currently working to increase the infrastructural base of all schools across the country.



According to him, this will help bring the track system currently been run by the SHSs across the country to an end.



He said “basically, it’s a question of infrastructure and we are working on it. As you sit here, I’m aware you know that we are working at providing the needed infrastructure to accommodate all students under the Free SHS policy. All the schools across the country are expanding their infrastructure so that they can take more people and when that it done hopefully I believe that by the end of my second term, the gold track, the green track will have come to an end and we will have a unified system again because we will have the infrastructure to support the intake”.

Meanwhile, the first batch of Free SHS beneficiaries are currently sitting for their final year examinations.









