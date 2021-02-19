Dr Adutwum is a generational thinker; Ghanaians should be proud of him – Samson Lardy Anyenini

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Education Minister-designate

Samson Lardy Anyenini has described Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum (NPP- Bosomtwe MP), the education minister-nominee, as a generational thinker, following the latter’s performance before the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

According to Lardy Anyenini, Dr Adutwum has a background in education and whilst a deputy minister, there were calls from some sections of the public that the nominee is elevated to a substantive ministerial position.



“He has got a track record as a private individual in the United States establishing an education facility and managing it well,” Lardy Anyenini said in a discussion on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana on Thursday.



“He has a certain plan, you can tell he is a generational thinker. He is thinking that in this number of years, we are looking for this number of Engineers [students Adutwum is sponsoring to study Engineering] to come from my place. So he decides I’m going to invest in that. So, this year alone, he is sponsoring 30 students in Engineering. If he is consistent in that for about a certain number of years, he will not make a mistake, the results will come in due course,” Samson Lardy Anyenini noted.

He further indicated that the nominee at his vetting exhibited a lot of knowledge and wisdom in his field and “you don’t need to be in an area and have the expertise to be able to judge that you should be proud as a Ghanaian to have him as your minister for that particular portfolio”.



