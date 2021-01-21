Dr Amoako Tuffuor is dead

Thu, 21 Jan 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dr Amoako Tuffuor, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party has passed on, according to reports by Classfmonline.
He reportedly died at the 37 Military Hospital, today, January 21, 2021.
Dr Amoako Tuffuor is a founding member of the NPP and served various portfolios under the Kuffuor administration.
He is the former National Coordinator of the School Feeding Programme.
He also was an advisor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
