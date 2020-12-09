Dr Apaak re-elected MP for Builsa South

Dr Clement Abasinaab Apaak

Dr Clement Abasinaab Apaak, the incumbent Member of Parliament in the Builsa South Constituency of the Upper East Region have been re-elected.

Dr Apaak polled 7,451 valid votes out of 16582 while his contender from the New Patriotic Party, Mr Daniel Kwame Gariba, the District Chief Executive for the area, polled 5,674 votes.



Mr Alhassan Azong of the People’s National Convention (PNC) also polled 2931 votes.



Rejected votes were 526, while the total valid ballots were 16,056.



Dr Apaak will be representing the people of the Builsa South Constituency for the second time after he first won the seat in the 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Addressing journalists after his victory, Dr Apaak said a lot of time, resources and energy were invested into the campaigning process to ensure his victory.



“If I say this contest was easy, I will be dishonest, and I am not known to be one who is dishonest. It was extremely challenging, but by the grace of God, hard work, commitment and dedication, and with the will of the people, I have been retained as their Member of Parliament,” he said.



He gave the assurance that he would continue to be MP for everyone in the Constituency.



