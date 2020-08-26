Regional News

Dr Bawumia is bringing honour to the people of Zongo - NPP activist

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The exploits of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration is a great honour to the Zongo community in Ghana.

Alhaji Ali Suraj, a leading member of the Party in the Asawase Constituency who made the assertion, said Dr. Bawumia was serving as a worthy ambassador of Muslims and Zongos in the success story of the NPP since 2017.



He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi that the Vice President since his nomination by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as his running mate in 2008 had been a revelation and blessing to Ghana.



He said Dr. Bawumia was arguably the best Vice President under the fourth republic whose outstanding contribution to national development is not only impactful but also life changing.



"I have followed various Vice Presidents over the years and I can confidently say without any shred of ambiguity that, Dr. Bawumia stands tall among his peers," he stated.



"His eloquence, deep understanding of governance and what it takes to bring development to the citizenry is simply unmatched," Alhaji Suraj touted.



Alhaji Suraj said Dr. Bawumia's in-depth knowledge of the economy, technology and governance which complemented the incisive and visionary leadership of President Akufo-Addo was taking the country to the path of growth and prosperity.

He said communicators of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) since the 2012 election petition had mounted a sustained smear campaign against the sitting Vice President but he continued to outshine them in all national discourse.



The incessant attacks on the then running mate of President Akufo-Addo led by the Zongo Caucus of the NDC, he said, was a deliberate attempt to discredit Dr. Bawumia who was a big threat to their political fortunes.



"It is unfortunate that our own Zongo people in the NDC were used to attack Dr. Bawumia because of politics, but today his performance in government has brought honour to the Zongo community," he opined.



Alhaji Suraj who is a former Deputy Organizer of NPP-USA said the emergence of Dr. Bawumia on the political scene had always been a source of worry for the NDC because of his impeccable performance which had left the opposition badly exposed.



He said the NPP was destined to win the 2020 elections due to the numerous policy interventions implemented in the last three years and urged Ghanaians to renew the mandate of the party to consolidate the gains.

