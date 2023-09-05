Dr. Bawumia will 'Break the Eight' for NPP - Ashanti Regional Minister

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah has reposed confidence in Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to beat his competitors by a wide margin in the New Patriotic Party's presidential election on November 4.

He predicts the Vice President Dr. Bawumia who came first on the list of top five presidential aspirants of the party by polling 629 votes representing 68.15% in the Super Delegates Congress will win by 80 percent on November 4.



"I know his win on November 4 will be more than the percentage he got. The gap will be wide...He may even go beyond 80 percent," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" panel discussion programme.



He labeled Dr. Bawumia as the "best of the best" among the candidates and wants him to lead the party for two reasons, citing "he will be the first candidate to win the election straightaway. That is the first record we want him to set. The second is for the party to break the eight-year cycle of governance".

The November 4 contest will be between Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Member of Parliament for Assin Central; Kennedy Agyapong, former Trade Minister; Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, former Agric Minister; Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto and a leading member of the NPP, Francis Addai Nimoh who had a tie with the former Energy Minister, Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko but will make the fifth candidate because the latter has withdrawn from a run-off that was supposed to be held between them.



