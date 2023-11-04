5
Menu
News

Dr Bawumia wins Western region by 59.73%

Bawumia Smiles Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Sat, 4 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region

Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has won the NPP presidential primaries in the western region with seven thousand, four hundred and sixty-five (7465) votes representing 59.73 percent.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapon on the other hand polled four thousand, eight hundred and ninety-nine (4899) votes representing 39.2 percent of the total votes cast in the region.

Dr Afriyie Akoto and Francis Adai-Nimo polled ninety-one and forty-three, representing 0.73 and 0.34 respectively.

These are votes compiled from all the seventeen constituencies in the western region.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: