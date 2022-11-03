54
Menu
News

Dr Duffuor officially announces bid to contest in NDC flagbearership race

Video Archive
Thu, 3 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has officially announced his intention to contest in the flagbearship race of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking at a media interaction in Accra on Thursday, November 3, 2022, Dr. Duffuor said he would file his candidature as soon as the party opens nominations.

He intimated that he is contesting for the position because he is confident that he is the leader the country needs at this moment.

“Announcement: to contest for the flagbereship of the NDC anytime the party opens nominations. I offer myself once again to service my country with sacrifice when I’m given the chance to do so.

“The temporary shift we have grown used to must give way to permanent change in attitude, priorities, (and) distribution which will benefit generation after generation.

“We are witnessing a real dawn of an era in which country tramps person and progress tramps power. The Ghanaian dream, giving opportunities to all persons regardless of circumstances surrounding their birth; everyone needs equal opportunities,” he said.



Watch this episode of E-Forum below.



IB/SEA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo refused to meet two generals on security threat to Ghana – Nyaho-Tamakloe
‘I am very, very frightened’ now - Kwesi Pratt on the possibility of a coup in Ghana
Prophet Azuka makes revealing predictions on who will win 2024 elections
Why Akufo-Addo does not travel abroad with presidential chair
How a wealthy businessman attempted to influence 'anti-Ofori-Atta' MPs
'Arrogant' Akufo-Addo not Okyenhene over Ghana - Kwakye Ofosu
I will move ‘Ken must go’ motion - Haruna Iddrisu
Thugs invade NDC headquarters, threaten deputy secretary
Akufo-Addo should have rather used 'L'argent n'a pas d'odeur' – KKD
I saw an angry Akufo-Addo during his address - Ato Forson
Related Articles: