Dr Duffuor officially announces bid to contest in NDC flagbearership race

Former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has officially announced his intention to contest in the flagbearship race of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking at a media interaction in Accra on Thursday, November 3, 2022, Dr. Duffuor said he would file his candidature as soon as the party opens nominations.



He intimated that he is contesting for the position because he is confident that he is the leader the country needs at this moment.



“Announcement: to contest for the flagbereship of the NDC anytime the party opens nominations. I offer myself once again to service my country with sacrifice when I’m given the chance to do so.



“The temporary shift we have grown used to must give way to permanent change in attitude, priorities, (and) distribution which will benefit generation after generation.



“We are witnessing a real dawn of an era in which country tramps person and progress tramps power. The Ghanaian dream, giving opportunities to all persons regardless of circumstances surrounding their birth; everyone needs equal opportunities,” he said.





