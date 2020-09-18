Dr. Kingsley Nyarko embarks on clean up exercise and market visitation

The NPP parliamentary candidate for Kwadaso Constituency, Dr Kingsley Nyarko during the exercise

Setting the tone for the deepening of the December 2020 General Elections campaign to foster unprecedented result margins for both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate and the Kwadaso Constituency, parliamentary candidate, Dr Kingsley Nyarko has started series of clean up exercises and market visitations amid other campaign strategies across the length and breadth of the constituency.

The Kwadaso Constituency commenced campaign immediately after the inauguration of the Constituency’s Campaign Committee on Tuesday 25th August 2020.



The Kwadaso-Ohwimase Branch of Friends of Dr Kingsley Nyarko Fan Club organized a mega Clean up exercise and Market visitation on Saturday 12th September 2020 which was glamorously graced by Dr Kingsley Nyarko, Parliamentary Candidate for Kwadaso Constituency.



The programme started at 5:30 am and lasted till 12:10 pm. The well-organized programme attracted over two hundred (200) enthusiastic participants clouded in NPP colours and regalia.



The Clean up exercise commenced from Ohwimase Boonsuom, went through the principal street of Kwadaso, and ended at the Kwadaso Methodist Church.



The Kwadaso market visitation followed with an ecstatic welcome by the market’s traders. The market traders pledged to vote massively for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr Kingsley Nyarko due to the unprecedented achievements the Constituency has witnessed under the Akufo-Addo led NPP government in addition to the humble, affable and respectful attributes of the Kwadaso Constituency’s Parliamentary Candidate.

Addressing the participants at the Kwadaso Beposo School park, Dr Kingsley Nyarko lauded the organizers for the splendid and well-coordinated programme.



“I am overwhelmed by the organization. I am also very appreciative for the enthusiasm, and the remarkable display of love and support that has been greeted me by the people of Kwadaso. I will assure all that I will not disappoint the people of Kwadaso”, he said.



He continued that the campaign has started so everyone should get actively involved.



“During the December 2016 General Elections, the Presidential Candidate and the Parliamentary Candidate secured 89.38% and 90.01% respectively in the Constituency, but I am very confident that with your commitment, dedication, hard work and God’s support, we will together increase the votes to 95% for each”, he added.



He concluded by entreating the gathering to help make the launch of Friends of Dr Kingsley Nyarko Fan club which was slated for the following day, Sunday 13th September 2020, a huge success.

Castro Kwame Nkrumah, the constituency’s coordinator for Friends of Dr Kingsley Nyarko Fan Club encouraged members of the fan club to continue with their good work and unflinching support for Dr Kingsley Nyarko and NPP in the Constituency.



Silas Konadu Boateng, the Kwadaso Constituency Youth Organiser detailed the activities for the launch of Friends of Dr Kingsley Nyarko Fan club. He also tasked the youth to work tirelessly to consolidate and appreciate the margin of the vote of both President Akufo-Addo and Dr Kingsley Nyarko during the December 2020 General Elections in the constituency.



Preceding the Kwadaso-Ohwimase Clean up exercise and Market visitation, a Clean up exercise and Market visitation was organized by the Tanoso branch of the Fan club on Sunday 6th September 2020.



The exercise started at 6:00 am and ended at 10:50 am. It attracted two hundred and fifty (250) participants.



COVID-19 safety directives and protocols were strictly adhered to throughout the entire exercises.

