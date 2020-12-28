Dr Kissi outlines agenda for Anyaa Sowutuom as he takes over from Ayorkor Botchway

Newly-elected Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom in the Greater Accra Region, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, has said although the makeup of the 8th Parliament could present a challenge in delivering on his plans for his constituents, he will spare no effort to bring development.

Former MP for the area, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway voluntarily stepped down from the NPP parliamentary primaries in June this year after 16 years as an MP, paving the way for Dr. Kissi, Emmanuel Tobbin, Edna Patricia Sackey, and Nana Ama Asafo, and Emmanuel Lamptey to contest the seat.



Dr. Kissi emerged the winner after a keenly contested election.



Speaking at a thanksgiving service organised by the NPP on December 26, 2020, following the party's recent electoral victory, Dr. Kissi said the needs of his constituents will remain his priority in Parliament.



“One thing I can assure my constituents is that I am going to Parliament primarily to represent them…to state more clearly what their needs and concerns are.

“The key thing is what is in the past, is in the past. We have had some challenges. We have had some ups and downs as well. I believe that we need to celebrate all milestones,” he said.



He said he was hopeful that at least one of the 90 hospitals that have been promised by President Nana Akufo-Addo will be sited at Anyaa Sowutuom.



