Dr Kwabena Duffuor files nomination on March 23

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is set to file his nomination forms on Thursday

An aspiring presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, is set to file his nomination forms on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Contained in a statement signed by the Spokesperson for the former Minister of Finance, Antonio Edem Asinyo, it said that Dr. Duffuor will file the forms at the NDC’s headquarters in Accra.



“Aspiring Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor will be submitting his nomination to contest the flagbearer election at the Party HQ on Thursday, 23rd day of March 2023 at 11:00am,” the statement said.



Also, the statement said that the initial date of Wednesday, March 22, was changed due to a request from the national executives of the party.



This, he explained, is due to the fact that on that initial date, the NDC’s National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, is set to present what the party has termed the True State of the Nation Address.

“The change in date from Wednesday to Thursday is in response to a request from the National Executive of the party to reschedule, due to the party's True State of the Nation Address to be delivered by the Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia today, Monday at the UPSA auditorium at 2pm,” he added.



The Duffuor camp has since urged members of the party to be present at the event, adding that their candidate will also be present.



