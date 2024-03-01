Dr. Kwabena Kokofu leaves EPA on a high note

Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu Esq., former Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency

In a move that has echoed through Ghana's environmental and conservation circles, Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu Esq. has bid farewell to his role as the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) after an illustrious tenure marked by significant accomplishments and lasting impact.

Dr. Kokofu, widely regarded as a visionary and passionate advocate for environmental sustainability, officially concluded his tenure at the EPA amidst accolades and commendations from stakeholders both locally and internationally.



His departure from the agency has stirred a mixture of emotions, as he leaves behind a legacy of transformative initiatives and unwavering dedication to environmental stewardship.



During his tenure at the helm of the EPA, Dr. Kokofu spearheaded several groundbreaking initiatives that garnered recognition both locally and internationally.



With his collaborative effort, Parliament passed the Environmental Protection Bill 2023, which established the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) to regulate, protect, and exercise general oversight and coordination over all matters relating to the environment and climate change.



Under his stewardship, the agency made significant strides in enhancing environmental regulations, promoting sustainable development, and fostering collaborative partnerships to address pressing environmental challenges.



One of Dr Kokofu's noteworthy achievements was the successful implementation of initiatives aimed at tackling environmental degradation and promoting biodiversity conservation.

His strategic efforts to safeguard Ghana's rich natural heritage and ensure the sustainable management of its ecological resources have left an indelible mark on the country's environmental landscape.



Additionally, Dr. Kokofu's tenure witnessed a strong emphasis on public engagement and environmental education, seeking to raise awareness and cultivate a culture of environmental responsibility among citizens, through media engagements and capacity building.



Through innovative awareness campaigns and community outreach programs, he endeavoured to foster a sense of environmental consciousness and foster a collective commitment to preserving Ghana's natural splendour for future generations.



In addition to his domestic endeavours, Dr Kokofu was instrumental in advancing Ghana's global standing in environmental diplomacy, advocating for the nation's interests in international forums and contributing to the formulation of progressive environmental policies on the global stage.



His dedication to promoting sustainable development and environmental protection has earned him admiration and respect on the international front.



As the Special Envoy to Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), he played a crucial role in the establishment of an independent secretariat for the CVF and the V20 in Ghana.

Reflecting on his departure, Dr. Kokofu expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead the EPA and underscored his unwavering commitment to advancing environmental causes.



"It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as the Executive Director of the EPA. I am immensely proud of the strides we have taken in championing environmental conservation and fostering sustainable practices. While my tenure at the agency draws to a close, my commitment to environmental stewardship remains steadfast, and I am confident that the EPA will continue to thrive under the capable leadership that will succeed me," remarked Dr Kokofu.



As Dr. Kokofu bids farewell to his role at the EPA, the nation's environmental community commends his exceptional leadership and outstanding contributions to environmental protection and conservation.



Looking ahead, he anticipates that the new Executive Director will carry the torch of environmental advocacy forward and steer the EPA toward new frontiers of sustainable development and environmental protection.