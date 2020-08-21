Politics

Dr. Mahama is not God to hijack PNC - Organizer

Former PNC flagbearer, Edward Nasigri Mahama

National Organizer of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Desmond Nana Ntow has opined the woes of the party started when its 2016 flagbearer, Dr. Edward Nasigri Mahama was appointed as an Ambassador-at-Large.

He said after the appointment the party admonished him to work and ensure he blends everybody together but has failed to do so.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the medical doctor has made it clear that his appointment was based on the fact that he was a former mate of the president hence his current attitude towards the party.



The National Executive Council (NEC) he explained is the only body that has the mandate to sanction the national congress of the party.



He told host Kwabena Agyapong that before NEC takes any steps, he must engage with the appropriate bodies and after a number of meetings, the date for the congress was slated for September 19, 2020 but Dr. Mahama pulled out and went ahead to issue another letter despite the one issued by the party.

Desmond Nana Ntow maintained the entire body has agreed to hold congress on September 19 hence Ghanaians should ignore the one issued by Dr. Edward Mahama.



"The party is bigger than individuals. The congress is slated for September 16 and so, ignore the one issued by Dr. Mahama,’’ he stressed.



He said the party must die with Dr. Mahama because he is not contesting the presidential race.



"As we speak, we don’t even have MPs and you are here issuing letters! Our congress is coming on September 19, 2020. Excuse me to say, Dr. Mahama is not God to hijack the PNC. The youth of the party are serious and will entertain anyone who would want to work against the party.”

