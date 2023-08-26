Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia wins hands down at NPP super delegates conference

Sat, 26 Aug 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Correspondence from Upper East Region
The vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia massively won the Super Delegates Conference hands down in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.
The venue was at the Bolgatanga Technical University (B' Poly)
GhanaWeb's Upper East Regional Correspondent, Sarah Dubure, was on the ground.
In all 36 enthused delegates showed up to cast their votes for the 10 aspirants.
At the end of the exercise, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia polled 31, Kennedy Agyapong 3, Alan Kyerematen 1 and Dr. Afriyie Akoto 1.
All other candidates had 0.
