Politics

Dr Nduom, Samia Nkrumah still members of the CPP – Nana Yaa Jantuah

Former Chairperson of the CPP Samia Yaba Nkrumah and PPP flag bearer, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom

More than eight years after breaking away from the Convention People’s Party (CPP) to form the Progressive People’s Party (CPP), former flag bearer Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom has still not denounced his membership from the cockerel family.

The newly elected CPP General Secretary Nana Yaa Jantuah who revealed this exclusively to MyNewsGh.com said she has not received any official letter from the businessman and founder of the PPP about quitting the party.



She added that same can also be said about former Chairperson of the CPP Samia Yaba Christina Nkrumah who is lacing her boots to contest the Jomoro seat as an independent candidate.



“Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom and Samia Nkrumah have both not written to us to withdraw their membership from the CPP. There is no official document to that effect so I cannot presume that once they are doing other things it means they are no longer members of the CPP. I cannot rely on information from the grapevine to draw a conclusion”, she revealed.



Nduom Ditches CPP to Form PPP



The 2008 Convention People’s Party (CPP) flagbearer, Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom it would be declared unequivocally that he was not contesting the CPP’s presidential primary when the party opened nominations for prospective candidates to vie for the flagbearership slot ahead of the 2012 polls.

Addressing the media on a number of issues concerning the CPP and his personal political ambitions at the time, Dr Nduom said he will contest the 2012 general elections on the ticket of a new political party.



“When the Convention People’s Party (CPP) opens nomination next month, I will not participate in that process. In all human endeavours, it is important to know when to change course to obtain a positive result. I wish the CPP well as it seeks to chart the course announced by its new Leadership. For me, this is the time to look forward and forward only, to a new and different political order, our new political movement aims to present a credible, united, disciplined and well organized election machine, we are a political movement guided by an agenda for change…Unfortunately the Ghanaian electoral laws do not permit a collective of right-minded, independent people to use the same platform and symbol for presidential and parliamentary campaigns, so we will of necessity convert literally, a political movement to become a political party. We will inaugurate this truly national political movement in the next two months at a national convention that will demonstrate our true character, strength and human character that we are gathering. Our goal is to contest the 2012 elections with a positive, progressive, different force” Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom said.



Samia Nkrumah ‘quits’ CPP; runs for Jomoro seat as an Independent Candidate



Meanwhile, Daughter of Ghana’s first President, Samia Nkrumah has said that the decision to contest for the Member of Parliament (MP) position in Jomoro in the Western Region is not borne out of selfishness but rather a drive to give her people a better representation in Parliament.



Samia Nkrumah was a one-term Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency in the Western region but was kicked out from Parliament in 2012.

However, she failed to make the bid in when she staged a come-back to reclaim the seat but was beaten by the Paul Essien of the New Patriotic Party(NPP).



But in an interview with Accra-based Citi TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the daughter of Ghana’s first President who is contesting the seat an independent candidate said her return is not about her selfish ambition but rather her return is linked with the peoples needs and aspiration.



To her, if she had found that Jomoro had a leadership or a Member of Parliament who delivered to the people, she would not have contested for the seat to come better the lives of the people in her constituency.



“I think what is important to remember is why some of us are in politics and we are doing what we are doing. For some of us, it’s not about selfish ambition at all but our ambition is closely linked with the peoples’ needs and ambitions and if I felt that Jomoro had leadership or an MP ho delivered to the people I will not be contesting.” She stated.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.